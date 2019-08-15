Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,408,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,431,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,193,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,077,000 after buying an additional 23,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,786,000 after buying an additional 122,793 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Gartner by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,374,000 after buying an additional 417,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.08. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,581.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $634,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,573.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,010 shares of company stock worth $2,156,941. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

