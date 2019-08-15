Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,457 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 1.97. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $417,699.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Turner sold 30,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,583.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,160,976.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

