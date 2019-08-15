Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 871 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.28.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.09 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

