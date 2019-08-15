Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 366,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,128,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $256.72 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $266.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.44.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

