Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the June 30th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:RBCN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Timothy Brog acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.37% of Rubicon Technology worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

