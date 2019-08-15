Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 852,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 529.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3,528.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTEC. ValuEngine lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co lowered Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.95. 349,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,890. The company has a market capitalization of $730.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Rudolph Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

