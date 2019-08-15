RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.29 ($29.41).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.48 ($29.63). 1,880,621 shares of the stock traded hands. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.81.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.