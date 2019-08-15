S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. 836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,131. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Todd D. Brice purchased 2,036 shares of S & T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $75,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,891.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

