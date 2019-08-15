S & U (LON:SUS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

S & U PLC (LON:SUS)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $2,040.00. S & U shares last traded at $2,065.00, with a volume of 1,736 shares changing hands.

SUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $248.49 million and a PE ratio of 8.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,289.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.77, a current ratio of 41.37 and a quick ratio of 41.29.

S & U Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

