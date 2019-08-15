salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Reduced by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after purchasing an additional 230,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,691,907,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

CRM stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,685. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.98, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,671 shares of company stock valued at $47,578,569 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

