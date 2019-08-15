salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In related news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $89,056.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,414.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,671 shares of company stock worth $47,578,569. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.66. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

