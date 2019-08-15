SaluS 1-Day Volume Tops $3,446.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for about $14.87 or 0.00147959 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. SaluS has a total market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $3,446.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028858 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002599 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,078.55 or 1.00311840 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000420 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027416 BTC.

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

