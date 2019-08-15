Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,992,500 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 2,141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 76.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $13,721,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 185.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 235,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $93.98 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.70 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFM. Cleveland Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

