Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th.

TSE:SSL traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.23. 45,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,964. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.54. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.21.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 373,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$2,614,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,954,530. Also, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,821,108.25.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

