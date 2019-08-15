Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 17,505 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter.

IBDO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 85,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,767. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39.

