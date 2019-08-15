Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

IWF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.48. 664,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

