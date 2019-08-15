Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.27. The company had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.