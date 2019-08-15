Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Allergan by 19.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Allergan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 262,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,405,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Mizuho downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.54. Allergan plc has a one year low of $114.27 and a one year high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

