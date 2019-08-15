Sarah Amory Welch Sells 2,500 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $79,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Amory Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $57.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,835,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 717.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CarGurus by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

