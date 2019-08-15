Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts recently commented on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.64. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

