Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Richard Barry Purchases 3,700 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director Richard Barry bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,177,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,190,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Barry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Richard Barry bought 1,300 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.70. 9,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,933. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.17, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $95.21 and a one year high of $165.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $94.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 target price on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

