Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCHN. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.80.

NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 38,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $623.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.