Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1,165.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 10.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 216,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 436.8% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 95,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,890. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56.

