Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is VERITY Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 49,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,050. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.84. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $72.35.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

