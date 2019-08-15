Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.70 ($63.60) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scout24 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.59 ($54.18).

Shares of Scout24 stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €51.30 ($59.65). The company had a trading volume of 386,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is €49.43. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €33.22 ($38.63) and a 1-year high of €51.75 ($60.17).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

