SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SE. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 95,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,148. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.32. SEA has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

