Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,255,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,409,440,000 after buying an additional 1,731,813 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Visa by 11,319.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in Visa by 13,370.7% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 23,280,332 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,780,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,432,948,000 after buying an additional 622,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,301,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,282,743,000 after buying an additional 271,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $174.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99. The firm has a market cap of $349.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

