Semux Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $14,175.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011312 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002057 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000510 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,476,577 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

