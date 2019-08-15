ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $5,725,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NOW stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.87. 465,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,905. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.35, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.30. ServiceNow Inc has a 1-year low of $147.63 and a 1-year high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 650.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

