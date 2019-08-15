ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives $287.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.86.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $276.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $410,358.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,321 shares of company stock worth $33,860,508 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.95. 25,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,261.23, a PEG ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.84. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $147.63 and a 1 year high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

