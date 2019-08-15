SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. SGOCO Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 2,927 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SGOCO Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SGOCO Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGOC)

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products.

