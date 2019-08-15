Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

PSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,434. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

