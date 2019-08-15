Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,967.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,000 shares of company stock worth $472,510. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,035,965. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.