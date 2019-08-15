Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

NYSE FRA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,713. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

