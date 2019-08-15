Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,498,000 after purchasing an additional 864,131 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after acquiring an additional 729,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,884,429,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,704,000 after buying an additional 176,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 22,531.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $586,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $13,552,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $560.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $501.03. 3,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,121. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.60. The company has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

