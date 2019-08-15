Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,406 Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckeye Partners were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Buckeye Partners by 150,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Buckeye Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

Shares of BPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.19. 22,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.35. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $42.00 price target on Buckeye Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.37.

In related news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $357,990.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $208,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Buckeye Partners Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.