Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 271.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,239,000 after buying an additional 624,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,221,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 181.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 452,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 292,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. 11,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,950. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $44.20.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

