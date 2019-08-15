Short Interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreases By 15.4%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,083,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 16,638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 21.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 482,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $733.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.79 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,008.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

