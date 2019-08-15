Short Interest in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Decreases By 7.1%

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of ALX stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.41. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.13. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $295.75 and a twelve month high of $394.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,611,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

