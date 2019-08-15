Short Interest in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Decreases By 7.8%

AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,213,300 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 15,418,900 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other AXA Equitable news, insider Mark Pearson purchased 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $996,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $834,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AXA Equitable alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 235.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 202,028 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AXA Equitable during the second quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXA Equitable by 36.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the period. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,658. AXA Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXA Equitable will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.