Short Interest in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Decreases By 18.3%

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,763,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 3,381,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 36,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,196. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.08.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 115.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 235.1% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 431.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

