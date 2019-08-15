Short Interest in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rises By 16.6%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 1,021,200 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CLDX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 120,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,525. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.33. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 942.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 67.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 912,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 367,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 92,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 37,820 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

