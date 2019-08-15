Short Interest in Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Declines By 12.5%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 430,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 491,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CNET stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 21,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,027. Chinanet Online has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 89.30%. The company had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinanet Online Company Profile

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

