Short Interest in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Declines By 12.8%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Cleveland BioLabs stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.48.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 82.98% and a negative net margin of 293.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

