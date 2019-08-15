Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Grows By 16.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,819,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 30th total of 3,286,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLB stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,821. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 51.19%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.