Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expands By 5.8%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,468,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 7,058,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,769,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 25.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,876,000 after buying an additional 1,837,020 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 2,231.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,523,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 1,457,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown by 21.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,970,000 after buying an additional 1,285,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter worth $54,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.02. 89,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.79. Crown has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $68.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.