Short Interest in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Drops By 10.0%

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 457,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE:THG traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $131.47. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.81.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $455,487.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $2,826,444.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,936 shares of company stock worth $4,348,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 252,709 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,628,000 after purchasing an additional 121,714 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,322,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 168,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.