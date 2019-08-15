Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Drops By 6.2%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,894,700 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 4,152,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 2,436.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. KB Home has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

