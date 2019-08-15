Short Interest in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Rises By 7.9%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 93,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZN. ValuEngine lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

PZN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 123,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $513.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

