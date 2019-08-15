Short Interest in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Increases By 19.4%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 205,800 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 54,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,668. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

RICK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

